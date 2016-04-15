Honolulu's Kono makes the cut at the 2016 LOTTE Championship

Howling winds made scoring conditions tough on Wednesday during the first round of the 2016 LOTTE Championship. Thursday the winds eased and so did the big numbers. Punahou graduate Stephanie Kono followed up a first round 72 with a one-under 71 in the second round to make the cut.

"I made a lot of good putts the last two days," the Honolulu native said. "I hit some good shots, but I think it's normal to miss some greens and I had some good recovery shots and I rolled in some nice par putts."

Kono turned in scorecard with 15 pars, two birdies and a bogey to assure herself a spot at Ko Olina over the weekend.

"I'm so happy I played well in front of everyone" Kono said afterwards. "I just love being back home."

Michelle Wie's return home was cut short. For the first time since the inaugural year of the tournament in 2012, Wie missed the cut after her second round 73 wasn't enough to make up for the 80 on Wednesday.

"I wanted to play well this week," Wie said. "Just coming out here and not having a good performance is disappointing. The wind just got the best of me. Today I played a little bit better, there was less wind. Tried to get something going today, and unfortunately I just couldn't."

Allisen Corpuz also missed the cut at five-over. The current Punahou senior was even on the day, but that wasn't enough to make up for a 77 on Wednesday in her first career LPGA event.

2015 winner Sei Young Kim is tied for fourth, four shots back of the leader Minjee Lee who shot a 66 on Thursday and is 10-under for the tournament.

Kono tees off at 9:53 am for round three on Friday.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.