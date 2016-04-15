Former Konawaena star Galdeira drafted 19th overall in the WNBA

Three-time Hawaii high school state basketball Player of the Year Lia Galdeira was selected 19th overall in the WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics. The 2012 Konawaena graduate starred at Washington State for three years scoring 1,710 points, second all-time in program history.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.