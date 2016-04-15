Former Konawaena star Galdeira drafted 19th overall in the WNBA - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

(Image: Washington State Athletics) (Image: Washington State Athletics)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Three-time Hawaii high school state basketball Player of the Year Lia Galdeira was selected 19th overall in the WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.  The 2012 Konawaena graduate starred at Washington State for three years scoring 1,710 points, second all-time in program history.

