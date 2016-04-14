Solar Impulse on 'Mission Mode,' ready to continue round-the-world flight

The Solar Impulse 2 is now on “Mission Mode,” meaning it is officially ready to take off from Hawaii and resume its round-the-world trip.

The crew said on its blog that the solar-powered aircraft can take off for its flight over the Pacific Ocean soon, depending on weather conditions. A team of engineers, meteorologists, air traffic controllers and other members will determine an appropriate weather window for the aircraft’s departure.

Whenever that happens, the Solar Impulse will make its way over the Pacific Ocean. The crew said it is considering Phoenix, Ariz., San Francisco, Calif., Los Angeles, Calif. or Vancouver, Canada for its next stop.

The Solar Impulse has been grounded at the Kalaeloa Airport on Oahu since July 2015. It sustained irreversible damage to its batteries after Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg completed a record-breaking flight from Nagoya, Japan to Oahu, the longest leg of its worldwide journey.

