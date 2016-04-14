Hokulea continues trekking up east coast with stop in Charleston

The Hokulea crew spent the last three days in Charleston, South Carolina since their arrival on Thursday.

Hokulea’s worldwide voyage continues with a stop in Charleston, S.C. Thursday as it makes its way up the east coast of the United States.

A welcoming ceremony will take place at the Charleston Maritime Center in the afternoon.

In March, Hokulea touched the continental U.S. for the first time with a stop in Florida. The crew will be sailing up the east coast over the next several months to connect with schools along with various communities. The canoe will also stop in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Hokulea’s travels are all part of the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage in an effort to promote sustainability and environmental consciousness.

