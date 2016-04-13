Wie struggles in windy first round at LOTTE Championship

Michelle Wie has had great success at Ko Olina Golf Club. The Honolulu native won the event in 2014 and finished tied for 11th last season, but Wie's in danger of missing the cut in 2016 after an 8-over 80 in Wednesday's first round, her worst in 15 career rounds at the tournament.

Starting on the back nine in the early morning, the Punahou graduate made the turn at 2-over par, but her game unraveled in the wind over the final nine holes, carding four bogeys and a double-bogey.

"[I] got a couple unlucky bounces," Wie said afterwards. "When you're not swinging it well, playing in the wind is a lot harder. I hit a lot of good shots out there, just got a bit unlucky."

After an injury-riddled 2015 season, Wie has made five of seven cuts this year, but will need to go low Thursday afternoon in order to be around for the weekend.

"My game has been starting to feel good, starting to feel healthy again," Wie said. "Just have to take one of these days. I played hard out there, hopefully I can play better tomorrow."

In the group ahead of Wie was current Punahou senior Allisen Corpuz, playing in her first career LPGA event after winning the qualifier via a playoff. Corpuz was just one-over thru her first eight holes, but ran into trouble just before the turn with a double-bogey for an opening nine 39. Corpuz alternated bogeys and birdies on her 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th holes and finished the round with a 5-over 77.

"It's crazy to be out here," Corpuz said. "It's definitely been one of my biggest dreams to play on the LPGA someday. Just being out here today and trying to enjoy the experience. I was nervous on the first few holes. I would definitely hope that I'm more comfortable tomorrow. It was a good round today."

Former Punahou and UCLA standout Stephanie Kono teed off in the afternoon wave and finished even par in a tie for 23rd. 2015 champion Sei Young Kim is tied for third, one shot back, after an opening round 69.

Moriya Jutanugarn and Minjee Lee are tied for the lead at four-under. Round two continues Thursday.

