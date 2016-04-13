BJ Penn to face Dennis Siver at UFC 199

In January, BJ Penn announced he was coming out of retirement. Tuesday, the UFC announced a date for his return. The Hall of Famer will fight Dennis Siver at UFC 199 in Los Angeles.
Penn, 37, announced his retirement in July of 2014 after his loss to Frankie Edgar. The Hilo resident is 1-5-1 in his last seven fights.
UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein told Yahoo Sports that the fight was made after an internal UFC investigation into sexual assault allegations against Penn could not be substantiated.
UFC 199 will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles and will be headlined by the middleweight title rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman.
