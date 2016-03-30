EXCLUSIVE: Woman arrested for allegedly injecting 'large number' of people with fake Botox

Another arrest was made in the federal fake botox case that Hawaii News Now reported exclusively last week.

A woman with the street name "Pretty Sister" because of her flawless, wrinkle-free face has been arrested by federal authorities in Honolulu for allegedly importing fake Botox and administering it to scores of people.

Sources said in recent months, a large number of people would line up for Botox injections in a hotel room at the Pagoda Hotel and other locations in Honolulu.

But federal authorities allege it wasn't Botox the woman was injecting into people's skin.

On Thursday, federal law enforcement officers arrested Bu Young Kim, a South Korean national, at a hotel in Waikiki, according to her lawyer, Michael Green.

A federal criminal complaint accused her of "smuggling” and “delivering mis-branded drugs with intent to defraud and mislead.”

"Basically, what the government is saying is people think they're getting Botox and it's something other than that. Whether it is or whether it isn't, I don't know," Green said.

"They seized product. I've got pictures of all kinds of bottles of stuff. Some of it you just rub on your face. And if it works, I'm gonna try it tonight at 8 o'clock," Green joked.

Botox is manufactured and licensed in the United States, but sources said the compounds seized in this case were imported from South Korea, where Botox is not made.

When drugs are imported from other countries they have to have proper labels and be administered by a physician, something that did not happen in this case, sources said.

Kim's been held at the Federal Detention Center near the airport since her Thursday arrest, when Green said federal agents seized tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

"There was a substantial amount of money that was seized when she was arrested which made pre-trial services a bit nervous, but we've posted bail, she'll go to a halfway house and hopefully we can get her a sponsor. She's never been arrested for anything in her life," Green said.

Kim was transferred to a halfway house Tuesday afternoon and Green hoped she could be released Friday after posting $50,000 bond secured by $10,000 in cash.

"I was surprised at the amount of the bail, I was surprised at the conditions, because, listen, it is a federal crime but there's a lot worse," Green said.

Kim, a legal permanent resident in the United States on a green card, had to surrender her passport and travel documents before being released from the Federal Detention Center.

She is expected to be indicted in the next couple of weeks.

An assistant U.S. attorney working on the case declined comment. Kim’s case has been filed under seal, meaning its details remain secret for now.

That suggests an investigation is still underway and other arrests could be made with the case widening.

