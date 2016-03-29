March 28: University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine basketball day

In the Governor's Ceremonial Room at the State Capitol, Governor David Ige proclaimed today, March 28th, to be the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine basketball day.

"I want to tell you how truly wonderful your performances were, and and how proud we are that you represented us in the NCAA tournament," Governor Ige told both teams in attendance.

It had been 22 years since the last time both the men's and women's basketball teams were in the NCAA Tournament in the same year, but as that drought ended, so too did the Rainbow Warriors search for their first tournament win.

"To have the moment that was shared within this team and within Hawaii is pretty special," said UH men's head coach Eran Ganot. "You have confidence that something like this can happen, but it's nice to see it happen and to see the people come together for it."

Prior to the ceremony at the State Capitol, a pep rally was held on the UH-Manoa campus to celebrate the two teams accomplishments.

"It really is overwhelming to think that people would come out on a Monday after spring break, after Easter to just show the continuous support and love that they have for both of our program," said women's coach Laura Beeman.

"You've got to celebrate and rejoice in the good times," UH Athletics Director David Matlin said. "And today's a good time."

