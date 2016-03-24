UH men's and women's basketball teams to be honored at State Capitol

Following historic seasons for both the Hawaii men's and women's basketball teams, Governor David Ige will hold a proclamation ceremony Monday, March 28 at the State Capitol to honor the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine.
Eran Ganot and Laura Beeman's teams will be in attendance along with UH Athletics Director David Matlin, Senator Brian Taniguchi and Representative Isaac Choy, in addition to the Governor.
The UH men's team finished the season with a program record 28 wins, a Big West regular season and tournament title, and the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.
The Rainbow Wahine won the conference tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA Women's Tournament for the first time since 1998.
The ceremony will take place at 3 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Room.
Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.