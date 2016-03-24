UH men's and women's basketball teams to be honored at State Capitol

Following historic seasons for both the Hawaii men's and women's basketball teams, Governor David Ige will hold a proclamation ceremony Monday, March 28 at the State Capitol to honor the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine.

Eran Ganot and Laura Beeman's teams will be in attendance along with UH Athletics Director David Matlin, Senator Brian Taniguchi and Representative Isaac Choy, in addition to the Governor.

The UH men's team finished the season with a program record 28 wins, a Big West regular season and tournament title, and the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

The Rainbow Wahine won the conference tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA Women's Tournament for the first time since 1998.

The ceremony will take place at 3 pm in the Governor's Ceremonial Room.

