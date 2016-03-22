'Bows return home after historic NCAA run

The Rainbow Warriors’ upset win over Cal in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was a feel-good moment. It was also a windfall for the school.

It ended abruptly. A three point second half lead turned to a 14-point deficit in a matter of minutes, and the dream season came to an end. Twenty-four hours later, the Hawaii men's basketball team returned home, still coping with defeat, but proud of all they accomplished in this historic season.

"It didn't end the way we wanted it to," said senior guard Quincy Smith. "It ended sooner than we expected it to, but overall as a team it was really good."

The players will never, and the fans won't soon, forget this postseason run of 10 days in March. The UH faithful made their presence felt in Spokane and it didn't go unnoticed by the 'Bows.

"Just like that the whole place was chanting 'go Bows', not just our contingency," said head coach Eran Ganot. "That's a credit to our guys, our fan base and the special people we have that support our program."

The run of this year's team is enough to long for the start of next season, but then the harsh reality sets in: no postseason. As well as what could have been the final season at UH for Aaron Valdes, Stefan Jankovic, Stefan Jovanovic and Mike Thomas, juniors that are eligible to transfer without penalty due to the NCAA sanctions.

"I guess the timetable will coincide with when the appeal is either revoked or accepted," said Big West Player of the Year Stefan Jankovic. "In terms of myself, I don't want to leave Hawaii, so there's no timetable."

Thomas' timetable is far sooner, hoping to have a decision made before April.

"Talking to my parents to see what they'd like to see me do," said Thomas. "Also talking to coaches to see what their plan is for the future. It's a long process and I have to take some time to figure out."

