Cal's Wallace suffers broken hand in practice prior to NCAA Tournament game vs Hawaii

Already dealing with off-the-court distractions stemming from assistant coach Yann Hufnagel's firing over sexual harassment allegations, the Cal men's basketball team now has on-the-court distractions to deal with.

Senior point guard Tyrone Wallace suffered a fracture in his non-shooting hand Wednesday at practice. The injury was first reported by Yahoo Sports and later confirmed by the university.

Wallace leads the Bears in points per game (15.3), assists (4.4), steals (1.0) and minutes (32.2).

His status for Friday's game will be updated following Thursday's practice at Spokane Arena. Hawaii is scheduled to practice from 11:20 am to 12:40 pm local time.

The 'Bows and Golden Bears tip-off Friday at 8 am HST on TBS.

