Buckner: "I think I'm the best defensive lineman in this draft"

A couple weeks removed from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Punahou alum DeForest Buckner went back to work in front of scouts at the University of Oregon's pro day on Thursday. Buckner, widely considered a top 10 or even top five pick, chose to only participate in the bench press (21 reps at 225 pounds) and position drills. Scouts from 21 NFL teams were in Eugene to watch, but Buckner had a message for all 32 franchises.

"I think I'm the best defensive lineman in this draft," said the Waianae native and reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. "I've got film to back it up. I played every position on the D-line during my career at Oregon. Wherever the coaches need me, outside inside, wherever they need me, I can fit."

Mock drafts have Buckner going as high as third overall to the San Diego Chargers. The NFL Draft begins April 28th in Chicago.

