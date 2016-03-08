Hokulea celebrates 41st birthday in Caribbean

“Forty-one years ago, she launched in Kualoa Bay,” said Kalepa Baybayan, pwo master navigator and Polynesian Voyaging Society crewmember since 1975. “Since then, she’s had a very historic upbringing.”

Hokulea, the traditional double-hulled canoe turns 41-years-old today.

For many, Hokulea represents the resurgence of traditional Hawaiian culture and a way to highlight stories of people and places around the world.

The waa is currently docked in Saba Rock in the British Virgin Islands where crewmembers will be breaking into teams and going into the community to collect stories about a local canoe and the rock’s neighboring island.

Over the past four decades the voyaging canoe has sailed over 150,000 nautical miles.

Currently the canoe and her crew are sailing around the world to explore how people and communities are working to preserve and protect our earth.

The Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage started in May 2014 and crews are expected to depart the British Virgin Island for Cuba by the week’s end.

