'Bows wrap up Big West title, #1 seed in conference tournament

It was not the start the Hawaii men's basketball team was looking for, but the finish certainly was. The Rainbow Warriors trailed by double digits multiple times at UC Davis, but stormed back to defeat the Aggies 67-65 to capture at least a share of the Big West regular season championship, and the top seed in next week's conference tournament.

The 'Bows dug themselves an 11-0 hole to start the game and trailed by as many as 13 in the first half before going on a 17-3 run to take the lead. UC Davis closed the half of a 14-2 run to lead by 11 after 20 minutes.

Other than a brief stint up 23-22, UH didn't lead until the 1:24 mark in the 2nd half when a Stefan Jankovic three-point play put the 'Bows up 63-62. Roderick Bobbitt finished with 11 points, but went two-for-four at the free throw line in the final seconds to give the Aggies a chance. Their three-point attempt at the buzzer rattled in-and-out, and UH captured its first conference title since 2002.

Hawaii can clinch the championship outright with a win Saturday at Long Beach State, or a UC Irvine loss in either of the Anteaters final two games.

