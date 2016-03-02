Wong signs long-term extension with Cardinals

Kolten Wong is sticking with the team that drafted him out of the University of Hawaii for the foreseeable future. The Hilo native agreed to a five-year extension with the St. Louis Cardinals that includes a club option for a sixth year. The organization announced the deal in a press conference Wednesday morning at the team's spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida, but financial terms were not disclosed. According to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, the deal includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money over five years, plus a $12.5 million dollar option for 2021.

"For them going and drafting me and giving me the chance to come up and, after what happened [in 2013], to still continue to believe in me, I wanted to show them I wanted to be there," Wong told Jennifer Langosch of MLB.com. "I didn't want to see what I could go and do in free agency. I wanted to be a Cardinal. If there was any chance that I could do it, I told them, 'Let's try to get that done.'"

Wong hit .262 with 11 home runs, 61 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 2015.

