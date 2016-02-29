Fleming leaving UH men's basketball program

As the Hawaii men's basketball team enters the final week of the regular season needing two wins to capture the Big West regular season title outright for the first time in 14 years, reserve guard Isaac Fleming chose now to leave the program.

The sophomore tweeted a picture of his signed release form with the caption, "It's official I want to thank the University of Hawaii for everything But I have to do what's best for me!"

Fleming told Hawaii News Now Monday evening that his decision to leave didn't happen overnight.

"This is more of an ongoing thing. I've been through a lot this year. I just know this isn't what I want for myself. I'm originally a point guard, and I wasn't getting an opportunity with these coaches to play my position, so it's more of what's best for me."

Fleming said he never had a relationship with first-year head coach Eran Ganot, but there are no hard feelings between him and his now-former teammates.

"They knew the situation I was in. They know what's best for me too, so it's still all love between all of us."

UH Athletic Director David Matlin released a statement regarding the transfer:

“During a meeting with Coach Ganot, student-athlete Isaac Fleming asked for his release effective immediately and it was granted. We wish Isaac all the best with his future pursuits.”

Fleming was fourth on the team in scoring averaging 9.5 points per game, but he played just five minutes in Saturday's win over CSUN. Fleming was named the Big West Player of the Week on January 18th, and figured to play a bigger role next season with the graduation of senior guards Roderick Bobbitt and Quincy Smith.

