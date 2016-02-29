This week in history: Feb. 26-March 4

Take a look back at some of the big headlines in Hawaii on this week in history.

FEBRUARY 28

1955: New Kilauea lava flow begins

The eruption on Kilauea’s lower east rift zone begins. It is the first eruption of Kilauea in lower Puna since 1840 and is first spotted in the early morning hours by sugar field workers and nearby residents.

MARCH 2

1956: Foster Village housing development launched

2011: Sen. Akaka announces retirement

At 86 years old, Hawaii’s Senator Daniel Akaka announces he will retire the following year. He is the junior senator, despite serving more than 20 years in the Senate and a career in Washington that spans more than three decades.

MARCH 3

1983: Lava destroys homes

Kilauea’s latest eruption, which began January 1983, sends lava through two homes near Kalapana. These are the first structures destroyed by the lava flow from Pu’u O’o. Over the next few decades the same eruption burns through hundreds of buildings.

2010: Longtime Honolulu Mayor Fasi remembered

Frank Fasi, who passed away one month earlier at the age of 89, becomes the first mayor to ever lie in state at Honolulu Hale. The mayor of Honolulu for 22 years is honored with an all-day memorial.

MARCH 4

1942: Japanese bombing on Tantalus

Following the December attack on Pearl Harbor, a Japanese plane aiming for Pearl Harbor once more, instead strikes the slopes of Tantalus shortly after 2 a.m. No one is hurt, but the blasts are heard for miles. The pilot is unable to see his target due to blackout conditions on Oahu meant to hinder possible air raids.

1974: Larry Price named head coach of UH football

1995: Hokulea sets new record

For the first time since Hokulea began sailing to Tahiti in 1976, she arrives in only three weeks. The record-setting 21 day journey is the fastest ever for the voyaging canoe, which previously completed the trip in about 30 days.

