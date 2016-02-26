Bobbitt reprimanded for actions in loss to UCR

Emotions were high Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, a 77-71 loss for Big West leaders Hawaii against 7th place UC Riverside. The Rainbow Warriors received three technical fouls in the game, two more than they were assessed in the previous 25 games combined. Roderick Bobbitt was at the center of it, receiving a technical with seven seconds left in the game and then following Riverside coach Dennis Cutts through the handshake line.

The Big West Conference issued a public reprimand of Bobbitt Friday afternoon in a statement:

“The Big West Conference takes sportsmanship very seriously and Mr. Bobbitt’s actions were contrary to the standards expected of our student-athletes,” said commissioner Dennis Farrell.

UH responded with a statement of its own from Athletic Director David Matlin and men's head coach Eran Ganot:

“We accept the reprimand handed down by the Big West Conference. Roderick takes full responsibility for his actions during Thursday’s game and he understands those actions do not live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes. Rod let his emotions get the best of him and he will learn from this and be a better leader of this basketball team. We apologize to UC Riverside and the Big West Conference.”

Bobbitt is one of four seniors that will be honored for senior night Saturday prior to the 'Bows regular season home finale against CSUN.

