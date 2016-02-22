'Bows miss out on Top 25, Jankovic earns multiple player of the week awards

Stefan Jankovic picked a good week to get hot. The Hawaii junior forward averaged 29.5 points and seven rebounds in a pair of road wins over CSUN and UC Irvine, earning himself the Big West Player of the Week award for the second time this season, as well as the Lou Henson National Player of the Week award. The latter award goes out to the top player from a mid-major division one program.

Thursday night at Northridge, Jankovic scored a career-high 34 points, 23 of which came in the second half, going 12-13 from the field. Jankovic followed that performance up with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in Saturday's win over the Anteaters. With the regular season sweep over UCI, Hawaii has a two game lead in the Big West with four games to play.

UH was unable to crack the AP Top 25 this week despite a 22-3 record. The Rainbow Warriors received a season-high 12 votes which puts them at #35. Their RPI is 73, just two spots higher than UCI (75). At the moment, most projections have the 'Bows in the NCAA tournament as a 13-seed:

ESPN: (13) UH vs (4) Duke in Denver

CBS: (13) UH vs (4) West Virginia in Oklahoma City

NBC Sports: (13) UH vs (4) Iowa State in Oklahoma City

USA Today: (13) UH vs (4) Utah in Spokane

