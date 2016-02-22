This week in history: Feb. 20-Feb. 26

A door rips off a United Airlines Flight after taking off from Honolulu International Airport

Sgt. Brandon Morgan is seen jumping into the arms of his boyfriend

Take a look back at some of the big headlines in Hawaii on this week in history.

FEBRUARY 20

2002: Ban on indoor smoking passes

Honolulu City Council members vote 7-2 in favor of an ordinance banning smoking inside Oahu restaurants. At the time, state law prohibits smoking in most public places, while restaurants are permitted to have smoking and non-smoking areas.

2009: Bob Sevey dies

Hawaii bids aloha to Bob Sevey, a man fondly known as the “Walter Cronkite of the Pacific”. The longtime Hawaii newsman dies at the age of 81.

FEBRUARY 21

2008: Tiger escapes from Honolulu Zoo

A 245-pound Sumatran tiger named Berani escapes from his pen at the Honolulu Zoo. He walks past a female volunteer and enters a secured area of the zoo, where employees are able to re-capture him. No one is hurt.

2008: Groundbreaking for Ward area Whole Foods

A Hawaiian blessing is held at the construction site of what was to be one of the state’s first Whole Foods stores. It is touted that construction of the new store at Ward Center will be completed by the end of the year.

FEBRUARY 22

2001: Coach critically hurt

UH head football coach June Jones is critically injured in a crash after accidentally driving his car off the H-1 freeway near the Honolulu Airport and hitting a concrete pillar.

FEBRUARY 24

1989: Door breaks off flight from Honolulu, killing 9

Forty minutes after United Airlines Flight 811 departs from the Honolulu International Airport bound for Auckland, New Zealand, the cargo door breaks open. Nine passengers are killed.

FEBRUARY 25

2008: Aunty Genoa Keawe dies

Hawaii bids Aloha to Aunty Genoa Keawe, a Hawaiian singer famous for her ability to hold a single high note for more than two minutes. She was 89 years old.

2010: Hawaii’s biggest newspapers announce merge

The owner of the Star-Bulletin announces it is buying the Honolulu Advertiser. The staffs of both papers are informed in separate meetings.

FEBRUARY 26

2010: Tsunami warning for Hawaii

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake strikes near the coast of Central Chile, prompting a tsunami warning for Hawaii. Twelve-foot waves are expected, but six hours later, only small surges reach the Hawaiian islands and officials issue the all-clear.

2013: Larry Ellison buys Island Air

Less than a year after buying the Hawaiian island of Lanai, billionaire Larry Ellison buys the state’s third largest airline. He buys Island Air with big plans for expansion.

2014: Maui County workers killed in plane crash

Hawaii’s deadliest plane crash in years occurs just moments after an attempted departure from the Lanai Airport. Five Maui County employees are on the charter flight; three are killed in the fiery crash.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.