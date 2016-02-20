Hogland paces #1 'Iolani into D1 title game

In what could have been a state championship game match-up, #1 'Iolani rode Hugh Hogland to a 19-point win over Kaiser in the division one state semifinals. The 6'9" junior was 12-18 from the field scoring 28 points, the fifth most in division one semifinal history.

Kaiser's Chance Kalaugher did his best to keep the Cougars in the game scoring 24 points, but Hogland and the top-ranked Raiders were too much.

'Iolani will take on Punahou in an all-ILH state championship game Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off set for 7pm.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.