Hogland paces #1 'Iolani into D1 title game

In what could have been a state championship game match-up, #1 'Iolani rode Hugh Hogland to a 19-point win over Kaiser in the division one state semifinals. The 6'9" junior was 12-18 from the field scoring 28 points, the fifth most in division one semifinal history.
Kaiser's Chance Kalaugher did his best to keep the Cougars in the game scoring 24 points, but Hogland and the top-ranked Raiders were too much.
'Iolani will take on Punahou in an all-ILH state championship game Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off set for 7pm.
Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.