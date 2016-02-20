Pearl City, Baldwin advance to D1 soccer title game - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Pearl City, Baldwin advance to D1 soccer title game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Pearl City knocked off #2 'Iolani 1-0 thanks to a 22nd minute goal by Sunshine Fontes.  The Mustangs will face #4 Baldwin in Saturday's championship game after the Bears beat #1 Mililani in penalty kicks.

The D1 title game kicks off at 7pm at the Waipio Soccer Complex.

