Pearl City, Baldwin advance to D1 soccer title game

Pearl City knocked off #2 'Iolani 1-0 thanks to a 22nd minute goal by Sunshine Fontes. The Mustangs will face #4 Baldwin in Saturday's championship game after the Bears beat #1 Mililani in penalty kicks.
The D1 title game kicks off at 7pm at the Waipio Soccer Complex.
