Hawaii Prep, KS-Hawaii advance to division two title game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Kamehameha-Hawaii defeated #2 Kapaa 2-1 on penalty kicks Friday at the Waipio Soccer Complex to advance to Saturday's division two state championship game against #1 Hawaii Prep after they defeated Kauai 1-0 in the second semifinal.

Saturday's championship is at 5pm.

