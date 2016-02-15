This week in history: Feb. 13-19

Take a look back at some of the big headlines in Hawaii on this week in history.

FEBRUARY 13

1998: Aiea sugar mill demolished

The 99-year-old sugar mill is torn down following a 1996 decision by C&H to close the refinery. Many residents and the County government had fought to keep the mill’s 150-foot-tall smokestack in place.

2011: Bruno Mars wins his first Grammy

Hawaii boy Bruno Mars does the islands proud – winning his first Grammy award.

The Roosevelt High School graduate is nominated for seven awards and wins one of them, “Best Male Pop Performance” for his hit “Just the Way You Are”.

FEBRUARY 14

1883: Kamehameha Statue unveiled

A large statue of King Kamehameha I is dedicated. It stands in front of Aliiolani Hale (the building across from Iolani Palace that now houses the State Supreme Court).

2010: ‘Pirates’ dock in the islands

The Black Pearl, the ship featured in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films, docks at Kalaeloa to film the next installment of the popular movie series. Film officials expect filming will generate millions of dollars for the state.

FEBRUARY 15

1891: Kalakaua’s funeral

The funeral for King David Kalakaua is held, with a procession passing down King Street. He had died the previous month while visiting San Francisco.

2009: Haleiwa Supermarket closes

After more than a century of service on Oahu’s North Shore, the Haleiwa Supermarket closes its doors for good.

FEBRUARY 16

2000: Dana Ireland case: Albert Ian Schweitzer guilty

A jury finds Albert Ian Schweitzer guilty of murder in the 1991 death of Dana Ireland on the Big Island. Investigators say 23-year-old Ireland was riding a bike when she was run over, taken to a remote fishing trail, sexually assaulted and left to die.

2006: Jack Johnson tops the charts

Haleiwa boy Jack Johnson hits the big time. His album, “Sing-a-Longs & Lullabies for the Film Curious George”, debuts at the top of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. It sells 163,000 copies in its first week and is his first album to debut at No. 1.

2011: Bruno Mars pleads guilty

A couple days after his attorney strikes a plea deal on his behalf, rising pop star Bruno Mars appears before a Las Vegas judge to plead guilty to cocaine possession. Instead of spending time behind bars, he is placed on probation, has to pay a $2,000 fine, serve 200 hours of community service and must go through drug counseling.

FEBRUARY 17

1972: President Nixon visits Hawaii

The President stays in Honolulu for two days before traveling to China.

FEBRUARY 18

2008: Pilots asleep in the cockpit

An investigation by KGMB reveals that pilots at the controls of an earlier go! Airlines flight had fallen asleep, and didn’t just miss their destined airport – they missed the entire island.

The flight from Honolulu had turned back and landed safely at the Hilo airport after overshooting it by 15 miles.

FEBRUARY 19

1968: World premiere of ‘Hawaii Five-0’

The original 'Hawaii Five-0' debuts at the Royal Hawaiian Theatre and gets picked up as a TV series for CBS.

