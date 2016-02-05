Super Bowl 50: Football fans go full-tilt at 'NFL Experience'

When you're on location for the big game, the Super Bowl experience isn't just about being a spectator... The NFL wants fans to have their own football fun, in a place called the 'NFL Experience.'

There, you can lace up a football at the Wilson booth, or check out each of the 49 previous Super Bowl rings; you can even get up-close and personal with the actual Lombardi Trophy, given annually to the Super Bowl winner.

There's also drills, designed to test a fan's skill as a quarterback, receiver, or even a kicker.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.