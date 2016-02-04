HNN at the Super Bowl: Collin tours San Francisco

Over the last two days Jon and I have covered every square inch of San Francisco (at least it feels like it). We visited Super Bowl City, fan headquarters for the week, down on Market Street and the Embarcadero where there is live music, food trucks and beer gardens. We rode a cable car during a Sunrise live shot, a first for the both of us, and ended up at the iconic San Francisco landmarks: Lombard Street, the Golden Gate Bridge and Fishermans Wharf. Boudin Bakery got creative and made Super Bowl sourdough bread footballs complete with detailed Broncos and Panthers logos made of different types of rye bread. It was pretty impressive. What was also impressive was the fact there were around 50 swimmers in San Francisco Bay wearing nothing but swimsuits. It was 40 degrees outside and the water, we were told, was 54 degrees. Brave/crazy souls.

Then there's the NFL shop, that needs its own paragraph. A VIP area for a merchandise shop about sums up the ridiculousness of it all. $3,500 ladies' clutches, a $2,500 lamb skin New Era hat and a one pound, 24-karat gold coin for the small tab of $50,000. And yes, people are buying these things.

Today was the first day we saw a large influx of fans come into the city, and no doubt there will be more tomorrow. As of now, there's no question who will have the home field advantage. For every Panthers fan we've seen, there are 20 Broncos fans.

Tomorrow we take on the NFL Experience: 40-yard dash, vertical leap, field goal kicking. Time to stretch.

