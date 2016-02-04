Super Bowl 50: Glitz and Glamour at the NFL Shop

Airfare and hotel: a few hundred dollars minimum for each. Super bowl tickets: $3,100 on Stub Hub for nose-bleed seats. Memories from Super Bowl 50:priceless---but you need some gear to go along with it. Welcome to the NFL Shop.

"With every Super Bowl we try to outdo ourselves, so Super Bowl 50 we couldn't go short," said Natara Holloway, NFL Vice President of Consumer Products.

Hats, shirts, jerseys, even selfies with Lions wide receiver Golden Tate. That was on tap at the Moscone Center. But for the fans looking to make a splash, let me introduce you to the VIP area. How about a ladies clutch covered in diamonds? That'll be 35-hundred dollars. What about a Wilson commemorative football?

"It has speckles of gold in the actual patch and you're going to have a football, only one of 50," said Holloway.

One-thousand dollars please. Can I interest you in a one-pound coin?

"It has real gold in it and the price tag is reflective of that, but you'll know you're getting a one of a piece when you get these coins."

Twenty-four karats will cost you $50,000.

The prized possession is a New Era's Super Bowl cap. A lamb skin cap with an 18-karat gold pin on it. It rings up at $2,500.

That's just some of the extravagance of Super Bowl week in the Bay Area.

