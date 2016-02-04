Sights of San Francisco: Super Bowl 50

A landmark super bowl in a place full of landmarks The Denver Broncos, appearing in their eighth, tied for the most in NFL history. It's an organization established much like Pacific Heights. For The Carolina Panthers, it's trip number two as they continue to try and find their way.

Cam Newton is leading that charge. A 6'5, 245 pound quarterback built for speed and power like the Bart. But If Cam's Bart, that makes Peyton Manning a cable car. Vintage, iconic and barely serviceable.

What a final ride this would be to go out on top, but beware of going over the middle. Luke Kuechly roams like a shark in the bay. And the outside isn't much better. Josh Norman has that on lockdown like Alcatraz Island.

If we're talking defense though, there's none better this season than Denver's. Top to bottom ,the starting 11 are like a trip down Lombard Street--proceed with caution.

On Sunday, Levi's Stadium steals the show from Fishermans Wharf.

With a win, the Broncos would end an 18 year super bowl drought---the Panthers a lifetime.

For either team, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would be as sweet as Ghiradelli.

