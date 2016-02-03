Collin Harmon's Super Bowl 50 Prediction

The old Sheriff versus the young Superman. Peyton Manning versus Cam Newton. The two polarizing quarterbacks will be the focal point of Super Bowl 50, and for good reason. This could be the final game of Manning’s Hall of Fame career, and what better way to go out than by riding out of Levi’s Stadium and into the sunset with the Lombardi Trophy in hand?

On the flip side, Newton and this Panthers offense is like none other in the league, mainly because they have six-foot-five-inch, 245 pound quarterback that not only LIKES contact, but initiates it.

The Broncos edge rushers were able to take advantage of a banged-up Patriots offensive line and Tom Brady never got comfortable in the AFC Championship. If Vonn Miller and DeMarcus Ware can repeat that performance and Denver can eliminate Greg Olsen much like they did Rob Gronkowski, the Broncos have a shot.

They are the best defense in the league after all, and I think they can slow down the Panthers top-ranked offense. But Carolina has the best defensive player in the league in Luke Kuechly, and that’s the difference in a low-scoring game. The Panthers win their first Super Bowl, the Broncos win in Vegas. Panthers 17, Broncos 13