HNN at the Super Bowl: Collin takes on Media Day

Aloha from the Bay Area,

In case you haven’t been watching the last couple days, Jon Suyat and I are in San Francisco for Super Bowl 50. It’s the first Super Bowl either of us have covered, so needless to say we were very intrigued to see what Media Day would be like in person. Let me tell you, it did not disappoint. From the thousands upon thousands of media credentialed for the event, to the stands at the SAP Center in San Jose full of fans (who paid real money for tickets to sit and watch us, the media, talk to the players), to the “media” who dressed up in costumes ranging from an elf, to an alpine skier, to a superhero and a man dressed as a woman, it was quite the experience. To put it simply, it was organized chaos.

Now it’s back to more normalcy, or as normal as things can get with so many people in the Bay Area for this milestone Super Bowl. We visited Radio Row this morning and now it’s off to a press conference with Drew Brees and Joe Montana among others.

Make sure you tune in tonight at 5 and 10 for our story on a Chaminade graduate that played a crucial role in getting Levi’s Stadium built in the first place. In the meantime you can follow along with what we’re up to on my Facebook page and Twitter @CollinHarmonHNN.

