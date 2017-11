Hokulea headed for Natal, marks canoe’s first time on South America continent

The bellowing sound of conch shells resonated across the deck of the Hokulea as crewmembers departed Fernando de Noronha Monday for Natal, Rio Grande do Norte.

Approximately 241 miles away from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, the Hokulea is expected to reach the port in northeastern Brazil on Wednesday. The arrival to the coastal city will mark the voyaging canoe’s first visit to the South America continent.

Hokulea spent four days on the archipelago off the Brazilian coast where crewmembers were able to learn about efforts to protect the island’s marine life and other natural resources.

After stopping in Brazil, Hokulea will continue the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage and stop in several ports in the Caribbean before sailing north and visiting cities along the East Coast of the United States.

Hokulea is scheduled to arrive in New York City by June 8, 2016 to celebrate World Oceans Day.

