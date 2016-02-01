Hawaii chef makes another appearance on Food Network reality show

After making the islands proud by winning “The Great Food Truck Race” in 2013, a Hawaii chef tried his luck on another Food Network reality cooking show.

Lanai native Adam Tabura, owner of the Aloha Plate food truck, took on three other chefs in Sunday’s episode of "Cutthroat Kitchen," the fast-paced reality show, hosted by Alton Brown, that pits chefs against each other in a series of diabolical twists that force them to strategize their wins.

He survived the surprise food ingredient basket sabotage and made it to the second round, but did not advance to the finals.

Tabura’s no stranger to the Food Network as he, his brother Lanai and their friend Shawn Felipe came out on top in the fourth season of “The Great Food Truck Race.” Aloha Plate covered about 15,000 miles and 14 states all across the U.S. in a little more than two months, eventually winning $50,000 and a new food truck.

Last month, Oahu chef Kaimana Chee also brought Hawaii into the spotlight, competing on “Cutthroat Kitchen” and claiming the grand prize in the episode “50 Shades of Sorbet.”

