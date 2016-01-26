Kahuku's Santiago commits to UH - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kahuku's Santiago commits to UH

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Kahuku defensive back Keala Santiago intends on playing at the University of Hawaii, the senior announced via Twitter Monday evening.

"Very excited and pumped to announce that I have COMMITTED to UH!  #newbeginning #defendpriderock," Santiago wrote.

Santiago had eight interceptions leading Kahuku to an undefeated season and a state championship.

National signing day is February 3rd.

