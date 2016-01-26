Kahuku's Santiago commits to UH

Kahuku defensive back Keala Santiago intends on playing at the University of Hawaii, the senior announced via Twitter Monday evening.
"Very excited and pumped to announce that I have COMMITTED to UH! #newbeginning #defendpriderock," Santiago wrote.
Santiago had eight interceptions leading Kahuku to an undefeated season and a state championship.
National signing day is February 3rd.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.