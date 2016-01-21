Mililani's Milton de-commits from UH, chooses UCF

Mililani senior quarterback McKenzie Milton announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he has de-committed from the University of Hawaii in favor of Central Florida.

"After a long, tough process, I've found in my heart that is best for me to de-commit from UH," Milton posted. "This fall I will be attending the University of Central Florida! Thank you for all your love and support and God bless!"

The 2014 Hawaii football Gatorade Player of the Year committed to UH under Norm Chow, but reaffirmed his intent to play for the Rainbow Warriors under new head coach Nick Rolovich last month.

Milton said he sat down with his parents over the last few weeks and decided to take a couple of visits just to make sure he was making the right choice. He went to Navy and UCF, and said the latter just felt right in his heart.

"I just want to make the right decision for my life. It's the biggest decision I've been faced with in my life so far and I think I made the right one," Milton said.

One of the deciding factors in him choosing UCF: recently hired head coach Scott Frost, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Oregon.

"Coach Frost is the one that lured me over there because he was recruiting me while he was at Oregon, and obviously he coached Marcus (Mariota). I just feel like he'd be a great mentor for me to grow, most of all as a person, and secondly as a player."

Milton grew up watching the Rainbow Warriors, his parents have been season ticket holders since he was a kid. Leaving friends and family was not an easy decision, but once his mind was made up, Milton informed Rolovich.

"We just wished each other best of luck," Milton said. "There's no animosity between us at all. I really hope he can turn the program around and I think he will. I look forward to watching UH football, I'm still going to be a huge supporter."

