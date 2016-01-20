UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn coming out of retirement

"The Prodigy" is back. BJ Penn, who has long been rumored to be eyeing a comeback, announced today that he is coming out of retirement after more than a year away from the sport.

Penn said in an interview with the MMA Hour on Tuesday that even though he's 37, he still believes he has two years of fighting left in him. One of the of reasons he is coming back is for honor, upset how his last three fights have gone, all of which were lopsided defeats.

Penn's record in the octagon is 16-10-2, although he's lost six of his last seven fights. He's teamed up with famed trainer Greg Jackson in Albuquerque, new Mexico to give it one last go.

"This is my last resort and I'm going to give it every thing I've got," Penn told Ariel Helwani. "I want to go get that 145 pound belt. That's definitely a huge motivation for me. I believe with Greg Jackson's help I can get that done and I believe that I will be able to walk away the only man with three titles in three weight divisions."

Penn previously held the belt in the middleweight and lightweight divisions. Now he's after Conor McGregor's featherweight title. No word yet on when or who Penn will return to fight.

Penn was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July of last year...