Ewa Beach's Mason reflects on dream run at Sony Open

Nick Mason hadn't made a cut on the PGA Tour, including his two previous tries at the Sony Open. The Ewa Beach qualifier checked that off his list on Friday, finishing just inside the cut line and parlayed that with 68-66 weekend run to finish in a tie for 42nd.

Making the cut at the Sony Open means Mason no longer has to play pre-qualifiers. He can focus solely on the Monday qualifiers which he'll do as he tries to get into the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, and the Northern Trust Open at Riviera in Los Angeles over the next month.

