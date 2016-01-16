Ewa Beach's Mason makes cut at Sony Open

For Nick Mason, third time's a charm. After missing the cut twice at the Sony Open, the Leilehua graduate is finally sticking around for the weekend.

Mason opened with a first round 68 and hovered near the cut line throughout his second round. Birdies on #16 and #18 solidified that the Ewa Beach product will be playing on Saturday and Sunday at Waialae CC.

"Probably the best moment of my life for sure," Mason said. "My goal is to win obviously, but to get in on the weekend is one of the biggest feats of my career for sure. It's not celebrating yet. I have work to do this weekend. This is where I want to play, and if I want to play, I have to do more than just make cuts, but to get over that hump was unbelievable."

Mason's round three gets started at 12:25 Saturday afternoon starting on hole number 10.

Brandt Snedeker at 12-under par leads Kevin Kisner by a stroke, four others by two. Twelve players are within four shots of the lead heading into the weekend.