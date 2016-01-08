Field announced for 2016 Sony Open

Jimmy Walker has been dominant at Waialae. The Texas-native has won each of the last two Sony Open tournaments, and he returns in 2016 to defend his titles.

Here is a list of the PGA players committed to play in the Sony next week:

Adams, Blake

Aldridge, Tyler

Allenby, Robert

Appleby, Stuart

Barnes, Ricky

Beljan, Charlie

Berger, Daniel

Bertsch, Shane

Blair, Zac

Blixt, Jonas

Bowditch, Steven

Bradley, Keegan

Burgoon, Bronson

Campbell, Chad

Carballo, Miguel Angel

Castro, Roberto

Cejka, Alex

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Tim

Collins, Chad

Compton, Erik

Crane, Ben

Curran, Jon

de Jonge, Brendon

DeLaet, Graham

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

English, Harris

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Fathauer, Derek

Finau, Tony

Funk, Fred

Gay, Brian

Glover, Lucas

Gomez, Fabian

Gore, Jason

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Hearn, David

Henley, Russell

Henry, J.J.

Herman, Jim

Hoffmann, Morgan

Hoge, Tom

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Ishikawa, Ryo

Iwata, Hiroshi

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kataoka, Daisuke

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, Hyung-Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Whee

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knost, Colt

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kuchar, Matt

Lee, D.H.

Lee, Danny

Leishman, Marc

Levin, Spencer

Li, Hao Tong

Lingmerth, David

Love III, Davis

Lovemark, Jamie

Lu, Shawn

MacKenzie, Will

Malnati, Peter

Marino, Steve

Martin, Ben

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

McLachlin, Parker

McNeill, George

Merritt, Troy

Miyazato, Yusaku

Molinari, Francesco

Muto, Toshinori

Na, Kevin

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

O'Hair, Sean

Okamura, Garrett

Oppenheim, Rob

Ortiz, Carlos

Overton, Jeff

Owen, Greg

Palmer, Ryan

Perez, Pat

Pettersson, Carl

Piercy, Scott

Pinckney, Scott

Reavie, Chez

Reifers, Kyle

Sabbatini, Rory

Saunders, Sam

Scott, Adam

Senden, John

Simpson, Webb

Singh, Vijay

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Stefani, Shawn

Stegmaier, Brett

Stricker, Steve

Stroud, Chris

Summerhays, Daniel

Swafford, Hudson

Tabuena, Miguel

Tanihara, Hideto

Taylor, Nick

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Van Aswegen, Tyrone

van der Walt, Dawie

Varner III, Harold

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Walker, Jimmy

Weekley, Boo

Wheatcroft, Steve

Wilcox, Will

Wilkinson, Tim

Wilson, Mark

Woodland, Gary