Field announced for 2016 Sony Open

Jimmy Walker has been dominant at Waialae. The Texas-native has won each of the last two Sony Open tournaments, and he returns in 2016 to defend his titles.
Here is a list of the PGA players committed to play in the Sony next week:
Adams, Blake
Aldridge, Tyler
Allenby, Robert
Appleby, Stuart
Barnes, Ricky
Beljan, Charlie
Berger, Daniel
Bertsch, Shane
Blair, Zac
Blixt, Jonas
Bowditch, Steven
Bradley, Keegan
Burgoon, Bronson
Campbell, Chad
Carballo, Miguel Angel
Castro, Roberto
Cejka, Alex
Choi, K.J.
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Tim
Collins, Chad
Compton, Erik
Crane, Ben
Curran, Jon
de Jonge, Brendon
DeLaet, Graham
Donald, Luke
Dufner, Jason
English, Harris
Ernst, Derek
Every, Matt
Fathauer, Derek
Finau, Tony
Funk, Fred
Gay, Brian
Glover, Lucas
Gomez, Fabian
Gore, Jason
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Padraig
Hearn, David
Henley, Russell
Henry, J.J.
Herman, Jim
Hoffmann, Morgan
Hoge, Tom
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Ishikawa, Ryo
Iwata, Hiroshi
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kataoka, Daisuke
Kelly, Jerry
Kim, Hyung-Sung
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Whee
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knost, Colt
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kuchar, Matt
Lee, D.H.
Lee, Danny
Leishman, Marc
Levin, Spencer
Li, Hao Tong
Lingmerth, David
Love III, Davis
Lovemark, Jamie
Lu, Shawn
MacKenzie, Will
Malnati, Peter
Marino, Steve
Martin, Ben
McDowell, Graeme
McGirt, William
McLachlin, Parker
McNeill, George
Merritt, Troy
Miyazato, Yusaku
Molinari, Francesco
Muto, Toshinori
Na, Kevin
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
O'Hair, Sean
Okamura, Garrett
Oppenheim, Rob
Ortiz, Carlos
Overton, Jeff
Owen, Greg
Palmer, Ryan
Perez, Pat
Pettersson, Carl
Piercy, Scott
Pinckney, Scott
Reavie, Chez
Reifers, Kyle
Sabbatini, Rory
Saunders, Sam
Scott, Adam
Senden, John
Simpson, Webb
Singh, Vijay
Smith, Cameron
Snedeker, Brandt
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Stefani, Shawn
Stegmaier, Brett
Stricker, Steve
Stroud, Chris
Summerhays, Daniel
Swafford, Hudson
Tabuena, Miguel
Tanihara, Hideto
Taylor, Nick
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Van Aswegen, Tyrone
van der Walt, Dawie
Varner III, Harold
Villegas, Camilo
Wagner, Johnson
Walker, Jimmy
Weekley, Boo
Wheatcroft, Steve
Wilcox, Will
Wilkinson, Tim
Wilson, Mark
Woodland, Gary
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.