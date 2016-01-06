UH appealing NCAA-sanctioned postseason ban

The University of Hawaii has filed an appeal with the NCAA for the 2016-2017 postseason ban placed on the men's basketball team December 22nd. Wednesday marked the final day of the 15-day window to appeal any of the several sanctions the NCAA handed down to the UH program for violations that occurred under former head coach Gib Arnold.

UH accepted the penalties of two lost scholarships each of the next two season's and a three-year probation in addition to the self-imposed sanctions, but the postseason ban was deemed by the university as tough.

"We felt this decision is supporting our student athletes, our basketball team," said UH Athletic Director David Matlin. "We felt the penalties were a little harsh and none of them did anything to deserve these penalties, so we have to support them and that's why the decision to appeal."

Matlin said another reason for the appeal was to clarify the amount of the fine that was listed as one percent of the total budget for the men’s basketball program over the previous three years. UH self-imposed a $10,000 fine back in May.

When asked how confident the university is that they can win the appeal, Matlin said he didn't want to speculate and added, "it's about doing what they think is right."

UH now has 30 days to state its case, and the NCAA Committee on Infractions will have 30 days to respond.