Recap: President Obama spends 2015 Hawaii vacation soaking up the sun

President Barack Obama certainly made the most out of his annual holiday vacation in Hawaii, working up a sweat and soaking up as much sun as possible before heading back to chilly Washington, D.C. on Saturday night.

With several hikes, golf games, beach outings and daily trips to the gym, Obama and his family took advantage of the mostly beautiful weather that spanned the duration of their 15-day vacation on Oahu, all while making time for family and friends.

Among some of his 2015 vacation highlights was a nearly 1,100-stair climb up the Koko Crater Railway Trail, where the president enthusiastically greeted fellow hikers along the way, wishing them a “Merry Christmas.” And, of course, a typical Hawaii vacation wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Island Snow in Kailua for some shave ice. The first couple also continued their annual Christmas tradition of personally thanking troops at the Marine Corps Base in Kaneohe.

Here’s a look back at the Obama family’s day-to-day activities:

Day 1 – Saturday, December 19

The Obamas touched down on Oahu at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam shortly after 2 a.m. From there, the presidential motorcade departed for a rental home in Kailua where the family has spent several holidays in the past.

Day 2 – Sunday, December 20

The president and his family spent a windy, rainy morning outdoors, hiking at the Makiki Loop Hawaii Nature Center.

Day 3 – Monday, December 21

A crowd witnessed Obama sink a 40-foot chip shot at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Lanikai and drop his golf club in celebration. He even took a few minutes to shake hands with some spectators at the snack bar.

Day 4 – Tuesday, December 22

Obama and the first lady took on the Koko Crater Railway Trail, waving and shaking hands with fellow hikers. Hikers took to social media, posting selfies and videos of their presidential sightings.

Day 5 – Wednesday, December 23

After a trip to the gym at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Obama headed over to Kapolei Golf Course with friends Greg Orme, Darrell Harrington and Bobby Titcomb.

Day 6 – Thursday, December 24

Obama and his daughters, Malia and Sasha, began their Christmas Eve with a hike at the Judd Memorial Trail in Nuuanu. The first couple later had dinner with friends at the MW Restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Day 7 – Friday, December 25

The president and his family celebrated Christmas by opening gifts and singing carols. The first couple later delivered a personal thank you to troops at the Marine Corps Base in Kaneohe.

Day 8 – Saturday, December 26

Obama spent another day hitting the links at the Kaneohe Klipper Club at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Day 9 – Sunday, December 27

After spending a few hours at a beach at Bellows Air Force Station, the president treated Sasha and Malia to shave ice at Island Snow in Kailua, their usual place to grab shave ice. Later that evening, the first couple dined at Hoku’s at the Kahala Hotel and Resort, where they spent more than four hours with some friends.

Day 10 – Monday, December 28

Obama’s day kicked off with a workout followed by five hours at the Mid Pacific Country Club, golfing with friends Mike Ramos, Greg Orme and Bobby Titcomb.

Day 11 – Tuesday, December 29

The first family went snorkeling at Hanauma Bay with some friends. The preserve is typically closed to the public on Tuesdays.

Day 12 – Wednesday, December 30

Obama’s high school classmate Bobby Titcomb hosted another luau on the North Shore, in what’s become an annual tradition for the first family. Titcomb, who graduated a year after Obama from Punahou School, is a longtime friend of the president.

Day 13 – Thursday, December 31

On a warm, sunny New Year’s Eve, Obama hit the links at the Hawaii Prince Golf Club with Orme, Titcomb and Ramos.

Day 14 – Friday, January 1

To open the new year, Obama played a round of golf at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course with White House aide Marvin Nicholson and two high school friends.

Day 15 – Saturday, January 2

The president’s very last day on Oahu was a busy one, beginning with a family beach outing at Bellows. Obama then went to the home of his half-sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, for a few minutes before heading to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, where his grandfather is buried. The rest of the day was spent at the East-West Center to see the area where a memorial service was held for his mother followed by a trip to the Honolulu Zoo with his daughters. After a final dinner at Buzz’s Steakhouse in Kailua, the first family headed out to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam around 10:20 p.m., officially ending their 2015 Hawaii vacation.

