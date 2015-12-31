New Year's Eve forecast calls for light winds, clear skies

Don't expect brisk tradewinds to clear the air after New Year's celebrations.

Light winds, of about 10 mph, are in the forecast through Thursday. On New Year's Day, the winds will pick up, and tradewinds are forecast to return Friday night.

The winds are being affected by a cold front, moving south over the islands as it weakens.

By Saturday, high pressure north of the sate will control local weather again.

Another cold front will approach the state during the early to middle part of next week.

