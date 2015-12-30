Hawaii's Bourne reflects on successful 2015 AVP season, eyes 2016 Olympics

Tri Bourne grew up in Honolulu, attending Academy of the Pacific and winning a state championship on the Maryknoll boys volleyball team. He went on to play collegiately at USC and now is one of the top players on the AVP Tour, winning the last two events of the 2015 season.

"It's a good end to the year and we're hoping to carry that momentum through 2016," Bourne said.

At just 26 years of age, Bourne has already won three times on the AVP Tour, capturing the Newcomer of the Year award in 2013, the AVP Best Offensive Player and FIVB Rookie of the Year in 2014, and now in 2015 he and his partner, 43-year-old John Hyden, were named the AVP Team of the Year.

"As a young player I got picked up with him right away when I got on tour. You can't ask for anything more than to have the most experience guy out there. He invested the rest of his career in me. I was very grateful to partner up with him."

Bourne just completed his 2nd full season on the AVP, where he has burst through the growing pains, and alongside Hyden, the two won in Cincinnati and Huntington Beach to end the year and carried that momentum on to the international scene with a third place finish at the FIVB Qatar Open.

"I'm getting confident, I'm finding my game," Bourne said. "It's about me being as good as I can be and being as good a teammate as I can be, so we can bring it all together."

Bringing it all together would mean being one of two teams representing Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, a spot Bourne and Hyden currently hold, and one they'll try to solidify over the next six months during a grueling qualifying process.

"I think the pressure is on the other teams. Just two years ago, my partner wasn't playing the world tour and I was a nobody. Then we went for it and started making a name for ourselves on the world tour. It's just a good opportunity to challenge myself and play at the highest level."

Bourne's journey to Brazil continues February 14-19 at the FIVB Kish Island Open in Iran.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.