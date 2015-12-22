Mariota out this week, will be re-evaluated next week

For the second time this season, Marcus Mariota is sidelined with an MCL sprain. He was ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston after spraining the MCL in his right knee in the second quarter of the Titans loss to New England. Mariota injured the ligament in his left knee October 18th against the Dolphins and missed two games.

"The injury is basically the same injury as the other knee but less serious," Titans interim head coach Mike Mularkey said. "Again, we even had discussions yesterday about putting him back in, but wanted to be overly cautious and smart about it."

Mularkey said the team will re-evaluate Mariota next week before ruling him out in the season finale against Indianapolis.