Web Extra: Carissa Moore, three-time WSL World Champion

Carissa Moore capped off an incredible surfing season with four wins on tour and a third world title.  The best women's surfer in the world dropped by the Hawaii News Now studio Friday to talk about her special year, the progression of surfing and what's next.

