EXCLUSIVE: 3 HPD officers on restricted duty after being accused of wrongdoing

Three Honolulu police officers have been placed on restricted duty and are under investigation for unrelated charges of misconduct ranging from overtime irregularities to theft and kidnapping.

In all three cases, the officers have had their badges, guns and arresting powers temporarily removed while they are under internal investigation, a Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman said.

In the first case, officer Travis Copeland a solo bike officer assigned to the Traffic division and seven-year police veteran, is being investigated for overtime theft.

The second case involves Marc Brandt, a Waikiki patrol officer with eight years in the department who was arrested late last month for abuse after a fight with his girlfriend.

Sources said his girlfriend also hit him and the prosecutors have declined to move forward with a criminal case against Brandt, but he could still face disciplinary action from internal investigation.

Meanwhile, Hawaii News Now has learned HPD is giving new scrutiny to domestic violence cases involving police employees by sending the complaints to internal affairs first to do an investigation before the cases are evaluated by prosecutors.

"I believe that that's a very good move by the department,” said state Sen. Will Espero, vice chairman of the state Senate's Public Safety committee and a vocal critic of police management and oversight.

"Certainly the police are going in the proper direction of giving a little better supervising, oversight, monitoring of these cases involving their officers," Espero said.

In a third case, Aaron Roberts, a patrol officer who works out of the Kalihi substation, is being investigated internally for a complaint that he kidnapped and stole from a juvenile male following a confrontation in Kalihi.

Sources said Roberts -- a seven-year HPD veteran -- is accused of putting the boy in his squad car against his will and driving him to the Sand Island area where he dropped the boy off. The boy was never arrested.

It’s unclear what touched off the confrontation between the youth and the officer, but sources said it began as pedestrian stop in Kalihi.

Roberts is also accused of failing to file a police report as a result of his interaction with the boy, sources added.

