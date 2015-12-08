Web Extra: Pearl Harbor Invitational participants share experien - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Web Extra: Pearl Harbor Invitational participants share experience on historic day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

On Pearl Harbor day, marquee college basketball teams played a double header at historic Bloch Arena.  #7 Oklahoma beat #9 Villanova 78-55, while #24 Oregon ran past Navy 67-47 in the nightcap.  

Players and coaches shared their experience of being apart of this day in Hawaii.

