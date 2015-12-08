Mililani's Milton, Timoteo sticking with UH

University of Hawaii new head football coach Nick Rolovich has made it no secret the importance he places on recruiting and keeping local players in Hawaii. His task of turning the UH football program around took a big step in the right direction by keeping two local stars committed.

Mililani quarterback McKenzie Milton and wide receiver Kalakaua Timoteo were UH commits under Norm Chow. Their recruitment opened back up with the uncertainty of the coaching change, but the two informed Rolovich they still intend on becoming Rainbow Warriors.

The two will sign on national signing day which is February 3rd.

