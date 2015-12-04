U.S. Soccer victory tour also serving as a farewell tour for Wambach

The World Cup champion U.S. Women's National soccer team completed its first training session here in Hawaii today at the University of Hawaii. The team is here as part of 10-game victory tour, but it also acts as a farewell tour to one of the best to ever don the stars and stripes.

Abby Wambach said more than a month ago that the end of this victory tour is also the end of her playing days. A 15-year international soccer career has led to Wambach topping the all-time scoring chart, along with a World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals to her name in addition to a myriad of other records.

"I have really enjoyed my career," Wambach said. "I've reflected the last couple of weeks since announcing, and there's no bit of me that's reconsidering, there's no bit of me that has any regret. I'm excited for the next chapter."

It is a bittersweet farewell for her teammates who have been there to witness first-hand one of the all-time greats.

"It's really hard to say bye to her, but she did so much for this game," forward Alex Morgan said. "I'm really excited to play these last four games with her."

The US Women play Trinidad and Tobago Sunday at 3 pm at Aloha Stadium. Wambach's final game is December 16th against China in New Orleans.