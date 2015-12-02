UH receiving $750K to play Cal in Australia

The first game of the Nick Rolovich era at the University of Hawaii will take place far away from Aloha Stadium and the United States. The Rainbow Warriors football team will open the 2016 season at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia against the University of California-Berkeley on August 27th.

For participating, UH will be paid a guaranteed fee of $750,000 by TLA, one of the world's leading sports and entertainment marketing businesses. The fee will be split into three payments:

-$187,500 on January 15th, 2016

-$187,500 thirty days prior to the game

-Remainder of the balance within 15 days following the game

In addition to the fee, TLA will pay in full the UH travel and accommodation costs for up to 200 people in the UH traveling party, which includes round-trip airfare, in-country transportation and up to six nights in a hotel. The university will also receive a twenty percent commission on the net revenue of any advertising, either through the stadium or domestic television.

The University of Hawaii athletic department hit a record $4.2 million deficit for the 2015 fiscal year and expects it to rise to $4.8 million in 2016.

UH received $1.2 million and $1.1 million to play Ohio State and Wisconsin this past season, but the university had to pay for travel and accommodations. Following the Cal game next season, UH will also play Michigan and Arizona on the road. The university will receive $1 million and $500,000 respectively for participating in those games.