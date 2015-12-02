Oahu pro surfer Carissa Moore clinches 3rd world title in Maui

At just 23 years of age, Honolulu native and Punahou graduate Carissa Moore claimed her third World Surf League world title Wednesday morning at the Target Maui Pro at Honolua Bay.

The world title returns to Hawaii after Moore got some help from another local surfer, Coco Ho, who eliminated Courtney Conlogue in the fourth round, setting off a celebration for Moore with friends and family.

"It means the world to me," Moore said, after winning her third title. "It's such a special place."

Moore went on to win the Target Maui Pro, bringing her contest win total to four this season. She claimed the first two events of the WSL season at the Gold Coast and Bells Beach, as well as at Trestles.

Moore previously won world titles in 2011 and 2013.

Copyright 2015 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.